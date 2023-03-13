Watch CBS News
Local News

NYPD: Man shot and killed outside deli in Sheepshead Bay

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD: 29-year-old man shot dead in Sheepshead Bay
NYPD: 29-year-old man shot dead in Sheepshead Bay 00:19

NEW YORK -- A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn on Sunday night.

Police say the 29-year-old victim was shot multiple times in the chest at around 8:30 p.m. outside of a deli on Avenue U in Sheepshead Bay.

The victim was taken to Coney Island Hospital, where he later died.

Investigators say three men fled the scene, and there are no arrests at this time.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 12, 2023 / 10:32 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.