NYPD: Man shot and killed outside deli in Sheepshead Bay
NEW YORK -- A man was shot and killed in Brooklyn on Sunday night.
Police say the 29-year-old victim was shot multiple times in the chest at around 8:30 p.m. outside of a deli on Avenue U in Sheepshead Bay.
The victim was taken to Coney Island Hospital, where he later died.
Investigators say three men fled the scene, and there are no arrests at this time.
