NYPD: Man on bike snatching cellphones from women around Manhattan

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a man accused of riding a bicycle and snatching cellphones right out of women's hands in Manhattan.

He's struck at least five times, according to investigators.

Each time, they said, he approached a woman from behind, grabbed her cellphone and rode away.

The latest incidents happened on July 24, when police said he stole from two women.

Surveillance video shows the man was riding a bicycle with a red Grubhub bag attached.

