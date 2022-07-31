Watch CBS News
NYPD: Man on bike snatching cellphones from women around Manhattan

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a man accused of riding a bicycle and snatching cellphones right out of women's hands in Manhattan

He's struck at least five times, according to investigators.

Each time, they said, he approached a woman from behind, grabbed her cellphone and rode away. 

The latest incidents happened on July 24, when police said he stole from two women. 

Surveillance video shows the man was riding a bicycle with a red Grubhub bag attached. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

First published on July 31, 2022 / 9:56 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

