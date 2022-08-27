Watch CBS News
Crime

NYPD: Driver takes off after killing pedestrian in Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- A man with a walker was killed Saturday when a woman got into a vehicle and jumped a curb during a fight in Queens.

It happened at around 7:20 a.m. on Beach 20th Street. The driver fled the scene. 

According to police, the driver was involved in a physical fight with another woman. She reportedly got into a black Honda and tried to strike the woman with the car.

Instead, she hit a 59-year-old man and another pedestrian. 

The 59-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital. A 30-year-old man was hospitalized in stable condition. 

Police are looking for the driver and the other woman. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on August 27, 2022 / 2:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.