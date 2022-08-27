NYPD: Driver takes off after killing pedestrian in Queens

NEW YORK -- A man with a walker was killed Saturday when a woman got into a vehicle and jumped a curb during a fight in Queens.

It happened at around 7:20 a.m. on Beach 20th Street. The driver fled the scene.

According to police, the driver was involved in a physical fight with another woman. She reportedly got into a black Honda and tried to strike the woman with the car.

Instead, she hit a 59-year-old man and another pedestrian.

The 59-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital. A 30-year-old man was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police are looking for the driver and the other woman.