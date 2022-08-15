NYPD: Man in his 70s dead following hit-and-run in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police say a man in his 70s is dead after being struck by a car in Queens on Sunday night.

It happened in the Ridgewood section of the borough at around 9 p.m. at Seneca and Myrtle avenues.

Police are now searching for the driver, who they say kept driving.

Please stay with CBS2, CBS News New York and CBSNewYork.com for more on this developing story.