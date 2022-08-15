Watch CBS News
NYPD: Man in his 70s dead following hit-and-run in Queens

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD: Man killed in hit-and-run in Queens
NYPD: Man killed in hit-and-run in Queens 00:19

NEW YORK -- Police say a man in his 70s is dead after being struck by a car in Queens on Sunday night.

It happened in the Ridgewood section of the borough at around 9 p.m. at Seneca and Myrtle avenues.

Police are now searching for the driver, who they say kept driving.

First published on August 14, 2022 / 10:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

