NYPD investigating death of 38-year-old man found unconscious in cell

NYPD investigating death of 38-year-old man in cell

NYPD investigating death of 38-year-old man in cell

NYPD investigating death of 38-year-old man in cell

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says a 38-year-old man in police custody died over the weekend.

The man was found unconscious and unresponsive inside a cell at the Midtown South precinct on West 35th Street just after 2 p.m. Saturday.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead.

Sources told CBS2 he was being held on domestic violence charges.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.