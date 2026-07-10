NYPD inspector accused of attempted rape in Bronx, as lawsuit alleges sexual harassment at 46th Precinct

An NYPD inspector who was the commanding officer of the 46th Precinct in the Bronx has been indicted on attempted rape and a host of other charges.

This comes as a separate lawsuit was filed against the NYPD by three female officers in that precinct, alleging sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.

Inspector faces attempted rape charges

NYPD Inspector Jeremy Scheublin, 46, appeared in Bronx Criminal Court in handcuffs for his arraignment Friday. He is accused of attempted rape, sexual abuse, assault, unlawful imprisonment, forcible touching, official misconduct and obstructing governmental administration charges. Scheublin pleaded not guilty.

According to the indictment, Scheublin allegedly sexually assaulted a female subordinate in his precinct office, saying he wanted "to make biracial babies" with her.

The next day he allegedly told the victim "the last person who made accusations against me, it didn't go well for them."

The woman's attorney says she fought him off, and filed a lawsuit about the incident in March.

"His indictment comes more than a year and a half after she first reported him, and only because she refused to let the department bury what he did," the victim's attorney said.

"Members of the New York City Police Department are entrusted with tremendous authority and are held to the highest standards of integrity and conduct. The allegations against this defendant are deeply disturbing," Bronx DA Darcel Clark said. "Alleged abuses of power of this nature demand a thorough investigation and vigorous prosecution."

"I'm on the community board and Inspector Scheublin is an honorable man," one person said said in his defense. "I've worked with him for three years in the community."

Scheublin's next court appearance is set for Oct. 30. He has been suspended without pay.

Lawsuit alleges sexual harassment

Three female NYPD members are suing the city of New York, NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch and NYPD Deputy Inspector Juan Moran over sexual harassment accusations within the 46th Precinct.

NYPD Sgt. Osmairys Avila and officers Pamela Sosa and Brittany Sosa claim not only sexual harassment, but hostile work environment, retaliation and racial discrimination - among other allegations - related to their time at the 46th Precinct in the Bronx.

In their lawsuit, they accuse the commanding officer of turning "the command into his personal sexual playground, and when Latina female officers resisted, avoided him, declined him, or complained, the Department protected the command structure instead of protecting the women harmed by it."

"The 46th Precinct was already a troubled command. The Department knew there were serious sexual-misconduct concerns tied to that precinct before these allegations. We believe the NYPD failed to protect us, failed to act with urgency, and protected the command structure instead of the women harmed by it," the three women said in a joint statement.

"This case is about notice, power, recurrence, and retaliation," their attorney Eric Sanders said. "The NYPD knew the 46th Precinct had a sexual-misconduct problem. Commissioner Tisch allegedly put Moran in charge of that command. Plaintiffs allege he then used his authority as commanding officer to create private access, pressure subordinate women, sexualize them, touch them, humiliate them, and retaliate when they resisted or complained."

The NYPD says this is under internal review. The city's law department is not commenting.