NYPD hunting for suspect who tied up, assaulted 13-year-olds in Queens park

NEW YORK -- CBS New York has learned more information about a suspect accused of assaulting two kids at a Queens park.

The NYPD on Monday night released photos of the suspect wanted in connection with Thursday's attack at Kissena Park in Flushing.

Police are looking for this man in a shocking crime that happened on June 13 in Queens. NYPD

Investigators say a 13-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were tied up in a secluded area by a man with a knife. Police say he sexually assaulted the young girl.

The NYPD is offering a $10,000 reward for his capture.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

