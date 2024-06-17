Watch CBS News
NYPD hunting for suspect who tied up, assaulted 13-year-olds in Queens park

By CBS New York Team

NEW YORK -- CBS New York has learned more information about a suspect accused of assaulting two kids at a Queens park.

The NYPD on Monday night released photos of the suspect wanted in connection with Thursday's attack at Kissena Park in Flushing.

kissema-park-assault-suspect-1.jpg
Police are looking for this man in a shocking crime that happened on June 13 in Queens. NYPD

Investigators say a 13-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were tied up in a secluded area by a man with a knife. Police say he sexually assaulted the young girl.

The NYPD is offering a $10,000 reward for his capture.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

CBS New York will have more on this story on the News at 11 p.m.

First published on June 17, 2024 / 7:59 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

