Manhunt after 13-year-old girl sexually assaulted at NYC park, police say

NEW YORK -- New York City police have launched an all-out manhunt for a man who allegedly tied up a boy and a girl at Kissena Park in Queens and sexually assaulted one of them.

The man reportedly told the children, both 13, to follow him into the woods at the park in Flushing. They refused, but he threatened them with "a large, machete-style knife," police said at a press conference Friday.

Suspect tied children's wrists with shoelace, police say

The man made the children go with him to a secluded area of the park, where he tied their wrists with a shoelace and then sexually assaulted the girl, police said.

He also stole the kids' cellphones, police said.

"As a father, a member of this department for many years, this incident is a parent's nightmare," said NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey.

The attack happened at around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Children went back to school after attack

Police said the children returned to school after the incident and told a staff member what happened.

Once called to the scene, investigators said they found a shoelace and water bottle that may have been left behind by the suspect.

The suspect was described by as "a light-skinned male, possibly Hispanic, in his 20s. He is short in stature. He has short, curly hair and braces on his teeth. He has a tattoo on the left side of his chest, described as either a bull or some sort of similar animal, with red eyes and horns," by NYPD Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

This is a developing story. Check for updates.