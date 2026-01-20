Video shows NYPD officer chase down robbery suspect on foot in Far Rockaway, Queens

NYPD body cam video shows officers chase down and arrest a robbery suspect in Queens last week.

Watch: Police chase down robbery suspect in Far Rockaway

According to police, the pursuit on foot took place on Jan. 14, not long after a 21-year-old man walked into the 101st Precinct in Far Rockaway and told officers he had just been robbed at gunpoint in front of 10-38 Beach 20th St. by two men who took his scooter.

The victim then told the officers both of the suspects were currently on an MTA bus stopped in traffic right in front of the precinct.

Officers immediately exited the precinct and stopped the bus. The suspects were told to stay on the bus, but one jumped off and ran from the officers. However, he was chased down and apprehend. Police said Matthew Williams, 20, of Queens, was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm firearm with an extended magazine.

Williams was charged with robbery and criminal possession of a loaded firearm.

As the officers pursued the first suspect, the second suspect bolted from the bus and is still at large, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.