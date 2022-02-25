NYPD, FDNY go head-to-head in CrossFit competition

NEW YORK -- New York City's finest and bravest went head-to-head in a CrossFit competition.

Members of the NYPD and FDNY hit the gym in Long Island City to kick off the CrossFit Occupational Games.

It's not just your routine workout. There are weights, conditioning drills and agility tests in this battle of the fittest.

First responders say the workouts help them stay in top shape while the competition strengthens the bond between the FDNY and NYPD.

"When you have this type of a workout that's this intense, when you're sharing through that suffering together, it breeds camaraderie. You can't help but to high-five each other at the end of it," NYPD Capt. Ronald Perez said.

An estimated 2 million people in 150 countries took part in the CrossFit competition.