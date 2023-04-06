Watch CBS News
NYPD: Driver of white pickup truck wanted after man on bike struck and killed in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a truck driver after a deadly hit-and-run late Wednesday night in the Bronx

According to police, a 64-year-old man riding a bike was hit by the driver of a white pickup truck at around 10:30 p.m. in the Morris Park section. 

The aftermath of the crash at the intersection of Williamsbridge Road and Pierce Avenue was caught on cellphone video. 

The truck driver did not stop and the victim was pronounced dead at Jacobi Hospital, police said. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.    

First published on April 6, 2023 / 12:22 PM

