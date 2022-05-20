Watch CBS News
Court reinstates NYC law banning police officers from applying pressure to suspect's diaphragm

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A state appeals court has reinstated a New York City law prohibiting police officers from using chokeholds or putting pressure on a person's diaphragm while making an arrest. 

Thursday's decision reversed a lower court ruling, while found the measure was unconstitutionally vague

In its reversal, the New York Supreme Court ruled the law is clear in what officers can and can't do. 

Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch said the ruling is a direct blow to the NYPD's fight against violent crime in the city. He said the PBA is now considering its legal options. 

