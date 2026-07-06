NYPD says detective struck by friendly fire during encounter with armed suspect in Brooklyn

A New York City police detective was struck by friendly fire during an encounter with an armed suspect in Brooklyn, officials said Monday.

The NYPD said it happened as officers shot at an 18-year-old male who approached their unmarked police vehicle on Nostrand Avenue after he shot at another car Sunday morning in Crown Heights.

Det. Robert Karroll was wearing a bulletproof vest and suffered a contusion when he was shot once in the back after officers saw the suspect's gun and started firing, according to police.

He is expected to be OK.

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said at a news conference shortly after the incident that three officers fired their weapons, but there was no bodycam footage available.

"The circumstances of the approach are still unclear. But we can say that officers exited their vehicle and attempted to engage the armed individual," Tisch said.

Tisch also said the suspect was spotted "on CCTV video five minutes prior and one block north with a firearm in his hand."

The suspect was taken down by officers with a stun gun after a pursuit on foot, police said.

A handgun was recovered and charges were pending.

Ballistic damage was found on the front and rear windshields of the unmarked car, according to the police commissioner.