NYPD: Shootings, murders down compared to last year as overall crime increases

NYPD says plan to combat violence working despite rise in crime

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says their plan to combat rising violence is working even as overall crime increases.

Police say from May 1 to Sept. 5, shooting incidents dropped, down 19% compared to 2021, and murders are down 13%.

Crime overall, however, increased due to spikes in robberies, grand larcenies and burglaries.

The department says the criminal justice system is not working.

"Less than a quarter of our robbery arrests this year has had a bail set. In 2017, that was over 42%. We're arresting these individuals, and they are getting out to commit more robberies," said Michael Lipetri, NYPD chief of crime control strategies.

"Obviously, violent crime is reducing, but we have a lot more work to do. Hope is not a strategy," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. "We are doing everything we can to attack the other areas where we have seen the increases."

According to NYPD statistics, overall crime in New York City increased by 26% compared to the same time in 2021.