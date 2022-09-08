Watch CBS News
Crime

NYPD: Shootings, murders down compared to last year as overall crime increases

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NYPD says plan to combat violence working despite rise in crime
NYPD says plan to combat violence working despite rise in crime 00:57

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says their plan to combat rising violence is working even as overall crime increases.

Police say from May 1 to Sept. 5, shooting incidents dropped, down 19% compared to 2021, and murders are down 13%.

Crime overall, however, increased due to spikes in robberies, grand larcenies and burglaries.

The department says the criminal justice system is not working.

"Less than a quarter of our robbery arrests this year has had a bail set. In 2017, that was over 42%. We're arresting these individuals, and they are getting out to commit more robberies," said Michael Lipetri, NYPD chief of crime control strategies.

"Obviously, violent crime is reducing, but we have a lot more work to do. Hope is not a strategy," NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell said. "We are doing everything we can to attack the other areas where we have seen the increases."

According to NYPD statistics, overall crime in New York City increased by 26% compared to the same time in 2021.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 7, 2022 / 8:32 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.