NYPD: Connor Lian, 16, reported missing while visiting NYC with his family

NEW YORK -- The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding a teen who went missing while visiting the city with his family.

Police shared photos of 16-year-old Connor Lian, who goes by the nickname "Red."

Investigators say Lian got separated from his family Wednesday afternoon in front of St. Patrick's Cathedral.

He was last seen wearing a gray puffer coat and tan US Open cap.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.