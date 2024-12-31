NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch appoints new department chiefs

NEW YORK — New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch made three new department chief appointments Tuesday.

In a statement, she said, "In 2025, the NYPD will build on the gains of the past year to make every New York City neighborhood even safer. These leaders will ensure we continue to drive down crime and improve quality of life, maintain honor and integrity across the Department, and strengthen the bonds of partnership between the police and the people of our great city."

John Chell has been appointed chief of department, the department's highest-ranking uniformed officer. Chell is a 30-year veteran of the NYPD and most recently served as chief of patrol.

Philip Rivera, who was most recently the chief of transportation, will take over Chell's position as chief of patrol. Rivera is a 29-year veteran of the department.

Additionally, Edward Thompson, who has been with the NYPD for nearly 40 years, has been appointed chief of internal affairs.

John Chell succeeds Jeffrey Maddrey as chief of department

Chell has been serving as interim chief of department since the resignation of ex-chief Jeffrey Maddrey on Dec. 20.

Maddrey resigned one day before Lt. Quathisha Epps filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission claiming Maddrey tried to coerce her into performing sexual favors in exchange for overtime opportunities. Through his attorney, Maddrey has denied the allegations and claimed he and Epps had a consensual relationship.

The NYPD, the city's Department of Investigation and district attorney's office are investigating.