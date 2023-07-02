NYPD: 14-year-old drowns off Far Rockaway Beach

NEW YORK -- A 14-year-old who was swimming off Far Rockaway Beach drowned on Sunday evening, police said.

The FDNY responded to a call for a person in the water at around 6 p.m. at Beach 73rd Street and Shore Front Parkway.

The boy was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

