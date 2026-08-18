NYC's Broadway Week Fall 2026 2-for-1 tickets are on sale now

Two-for-one tickets for 25 shows are now on sale for NYC's Broadway Week Fall 2026.

The tickets cover performances at participating shows from Sept. 8 through Sept. 20.

"After an unforgettable summer that brought the world to New York City, Broadway takes center stage this fall," said Julie Coker, president and CEO of New York City Tourism + Conventions. "Since launching in 2011, NYC Broadway Week has generated more than $200 million in revenue while making it easier for New Yorkers and visitors to experience the magic of Broadway at a value. With 2-for-1 tickets across participating shows and select opportunities to upgrade seats, this twice-yearly program continues to open the doors to some of the world's most celebrated theater experiences."

"NYC Broadway Week is about opening the door for more people to experience the remarkable range of productions on Broadway," said Jason Laks, president of The Broadway League. "We're proud to continue our partnership with New York City Tourism + Conventions to help audiences discover the excitement of live theatre."

List of shows participating in 2-for-1 Broadway Week tickets

A number of shows are marking their first time participating in Broadway Week. They include "Just in Time," "The Lost Boys," "Paranormal Activity," "The Rocky Horror Show," "Schmigadoon!", "School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play" and "Titaníque." Returning shows include the popular "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)" and "The Book of Mormon," among others.

The following shows are participating in Broadway Week Fall 2026.

& Juliet

Aladdin

The Book of Mormon

Buena Vista Social Club

Chicago

The Great Gatsby

Hadestown

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Just in Time

The Lion King

The Lost Boys

Maybe Happy Ending

MJ the Musical

Oh, Mary!

Operation Mincemeat

The Outsiders

Paranormal Activity

The Rocky Horror Show

Schmigadoon!

School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play

Six

Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Titaníque

Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)

Wicked

To purchase 2-for-1 tickets for these shows, click here.

The promotion launched in 2011, and organizers say since then, more than 3 million tickets have been sold as part of it.