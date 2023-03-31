Watch CBS News
NYCHA residents, public housing advocates call on governor for rent relief in New York state budget

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New York City Housing Authority residents are calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul for rent relief as part of the state budget.

Dozens of public housing advocates rallied outside Hochul's Manhattan offices Friday morning, pushing for the extra funding.

They're calling for nearly $589 million to be included in the budget.

"Public housing is social housing. It is the most critical asset to New York City. It is the one thing that has made sure Black and brown communities remain in this city," a speaker at the rally said.

Advocates say more than 70,000 people are at risk of being evicted.

A spokesperson for the governor's office says the budget already includes investments to make New York more affordable and Hochul and the legislature will continue to deliver a final budget to meet everyone's needs.

First published on March 31, 2023 / 7:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

