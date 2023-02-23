City Comptroller: Audits will look into management, operations issues at NYCHA buildings

NEW YORK -- In an effort to restore trust, NYCHA residents will play a role in how repairs are handled in their buildings.

City Comptroller Brad Lander announced the start of two audits he says will help improve housing.

The reviews will take a closer look at some of the issues when it comes to management and operations at NYCHA buildings.

Lander says hearing directly from residents about improvements was key.

"Top of mind, no surprise for residents, is issues of repairs, how the work gets done, and in particular, what folks asked us is, you know, how do the contractors get hired? How do they get evaluated? And is there any consequence for the ones that don't do the work so they won't get hired again?" he said.

The audit committee, which is made up of a group of tenants, will provide the comptroller's office with feedback.