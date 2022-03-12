Watch CBS News

NYCFC raise championship banner, find offense in rout of Montreal

By CBSNewYork Team

CBS/AP

NEW YORK -- Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday.

Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute.

NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago.

Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0).

 NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal.

Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal.

These teams take to the pitch again Saturday, with NYCFC hosting the Philadelphia Union while Montreal visits Atlanta United. Before then, NYCFC will play the second leg of its CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinal stage against Comunicaciones on Tuesday. New York leads on aggregate 3-1.

March 12, 2022

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

