NYCFC edges Fire 1-0 as both clubs eliminated from postseason play

NEW YORK — Julián Fernández scored in the second half to lead New York City FC to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Fire in a regular-season finale on Saturday that saw both teams eliminated from postseason play.

Fernández's second goal of the season for NYCFC (9-11-14) came in the 64th minute with an assist from Santiago Rodríguez.

Matt Freese totaled four saves for NYCFC. Chris Brady saved three shots for Chicago (10-14-10).

NYCFC has now won eight straight at home against the Fire, improving to 8-0-2 all-time. NYCFC failed to win 10 matches in a season for the first time since joining the league nine years ago.

Neither team had a player score double-digit goals. NYCFC had never had its leader score less than 13 goals through its first seven full seasons. The Fire have not had a player score at least 10 goals in three straight seasons.

First published on October 21, 2023 / 9:20 PM

