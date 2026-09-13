Fernández, Luighi score goals, Freese has 5 saves for NYCFC in 2-0 win over RSL

Nicolás Fernández and Luighi Hanri Sousa Santos each scored a goal, Matt Freese had five saves, and New York City beat Real Salt Lake 2-0 on Saturday night to snap an eight-game winless streak.

Agustín Ojeda added two assists for NYCFC (8-9-8), which has 32 points and moved into seventh in the Eastern Conference standings.

Freese, the goalkeeper for the U.S. men's national team, had his fifth shutout this season.

Ojeda played a free kick toward the top of the penalty arc where Fernández calmly flicked a rising shot inside the left post to open the scoring in the 41st minute. Fernández has 15 goals this season, third most in MLS behind Petar Musa (18) and Leo Messi (19).

Sousa Santos — known simply as "Luighi" — made it 2-0 in the 62nd minute. On the counter-attack, Ojeda tapped a pass from the right end line to Luighi for a first-touch finish from near the penalty spot.

Rafael Cabral stopped one shot for Real Salt Lake (8-11-5), who are winless in 11 straight, dating to a 2-1 home victory over Colorado on May 16.

NYCFC outshot Salt Lake 15-6.