Martínez, Fernández score goals to help NYCFC beat Revolution 2-1

Alonso Martínez scored the go-ahead goal in the 68th minute, Julián Fernández added a goal and New York City FC beat the New England Revolution 2-1 Saturday night.

Martínez slammed home a rebound to give NYCFC (2-1-1) the lead for good in the 68th minute. Keaton Parks had his shot from near the penalty spot slapped away by the outstretched right hand of diving goalkeeper Aljaz Ivacic but Martínez blasted a volley from the left-center of the area into the net.

Matt Freese — who helped New York City sweep its two regular season matchups with the Revolution last season, recording 11 saves across two shutouts against New England — finished with two saves.

New England (0-3-1) went into the game scoreless this season and got on the scoreboard with an own goal by NYCFC's Thiago Martins in the 26th minute. Brandon Bye played a ball-in from the right side that was redirected by Martins into the net from near the penalty spot.

Fernández, a 21-year-old forward on the counter-attack, ran onto a ball played forward by Hannes Wolf and rolled a first-touch shot from near the right corner of the 6-yard box into the net to make it 1-1 in the 38th.

Ivacic finished with two saves, including a diving stop of a header by Parks off a corner kick played in by Maxi Moralez in the ninth minute.

NYCFC's Nico Cavallo, a 23-year-old defender in his first MLS season, made his first career start in place of Kevin O'Toole (suspended) and was replaced in the 29th by Birk Risa.