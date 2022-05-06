Manhattan woman says she was carjacked after suspects asked her for directions in Wantagh

Woman carjacked at gunpoint after suspects asked for directions on LI

Woman carjacked at gunpoint after suspects asked for directions on LI

WANTAGH, N.Y. -- A New York City woman was threatened with a gun and carjacked on Long Island. It happened in Nassau County after the suspects asked her for directions.

Friday, CBS2's Nick Caloway spoke with the victim about her terrifying ordeal.

"Felt like I'm dreaming. This can't be happening," said Melissa, who only wanted to be identified by her first name.

Melissa, from Manhattan, was visiting her boyfriend in Wantagh on Thursday night. She parked in a residential complex off Wantagh Avenue at around 9 p.m. when two men approached her.

"Who were very young, looked like they needed help because they told me that they were lost," she said.

Melissa said she gave them directions.

"And they said thank you. And then he comes close to me and he whips out a gun and puts it to my head and says, 'If you scream, I will shoot you in the head,'" Melissa said.

The criminals took off with her Mercedes, phone and everything she had packed for the weekend.

"They jumped in my car and zoomed out, and their SUV must've had someone else in it, followed right behind them and they were gone within seconds," Melissa said.

The carjacking is seemingly an escalation of an already dangerous trend. Nassau County has seen a huge spike in car thefts outside homes and businesses this year.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman places the blame on laws passed in Albany.

"This is a pattern that has been increasing. When you have lawlessness, people become emboldened," Blakeman said.

Nassau County Legislator Josh Lafazan is calling for more funding to buy patrol cars for auxiliary officers.

"We need increased patrols, and our auxiliary police officers are incredible volunteers to help increase patrols throughout our neighborhoods," Lafazan said.

Nassau County officials say the car stolen in Wantagh was later found in Suffolk County, but the vast majority of cars stolen here end up being found in Newark, New Jersey.

So far, no arrests have been made in the carjacking. Police are asking any witnesses to come forward.