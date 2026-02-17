Air quality alert Tuesday for NYC, Westchester and Rockland counties

An air quality alert is in effect Tuesday for New York City and Westchester and Rockland counties.

As of noon Tuesday, the Air Quality Index, or AQI, was at 102 for New York City. It's due to fine particulates. The alert is in effect until midnight.

When AQI is in the 100-150 range, it is considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, including people with heart or lung diseases, children, pregnant women and older adults.

"The concern there is because of the lighter winds, the air being so stagnant, officials are concerned that this is leading to some poor air quality," CBS News New York's Tony Sadiku reported. "Thankfully, it's not that bad everywhere. Most of the Tri-State is seeing air quality in the moderate range."

In addition, a dense fog advisory is in effect for parts of Southern Connecticut, Northeast New Jersey, and Southeast New York from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Otherwise, Tuesday is the "pick of the week," due to the comparatively warm and dry conditions, with temperatures in the mid-40s, the warmest we've been in quite a while.

Some clearing is expected which will help drive up the temperatures Tuesday afternoon, and some rain is expected Wednesday. It won't rain all day, but it will become steadier in the afternoon.

Click here to get the latest weather watches, warnings and alerts.