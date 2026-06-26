Rainy weather kicks off weekend in NYC area before sunshine returns. Get the First Alert Forecast.

Rainy weather will kick off the weekend in the New York City area before sunshine returns.

Mostly cloudy skies will remain in place through Friday night. A stray shower or two is possible, especially towards dawn. It will be on the muggy side, with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Rainy Saturday

The shower chance looks like it will stick around for most of the day on Saturday. While the showers will be generally light in nature, a few downpours are possible, mainly from the city and points south.

CBS News New York

Rainfall totals will average around a quarter of an inch for most of the area, to near an inch in Ocean County.

CBS News New York

As a result of the showers around, high temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 70s. Muggy conditions will linger as well.

Sunshine Sunday

After a soggy Saturday, much better conditions are expected on Sunday. On that day, sunshine returns, and humidity levels will drop off a bit.

CBS News New York

Highs will rebound into the mid 80s, making a good day for the NYC Pride March. Heat starts building back into the region next week.