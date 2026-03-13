NYC unleashing pothole repair "five-borough blitz" this weekend, Mayor Mamdani says

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani says he is unleashing a citywide pothole repair blitz this weekend.

The spike in potholes is a result of the bitter winter that brought record snowfall and intense cold. Pothole season typically takes place around spring, when more potholes open as a result of the freezing and thawing cycle, and the expansion issues that creates.

More than 80 Department of Transportation crews will hit the streets starting at 6 a.m. Saturday with an eye on filling thousands of potholes.

The DOT said it has repaired more than 50,000 potholes since the start of the year, including 10,000 in the last week alone.

"While most New Yorkers are still asleep, 80 DOT crews will take to the streets to repair potholes in a five-borough blitz," Mamdani said. "In a single day, they'll fill thousands of potholes that pop up every year as spring arrives and our city streets begin to thaw."

"New Yorkers have braved a rough winter, and we can see and feel the resulting potholes from wear-and-tear on our roads," DOT Commissioner Mike Flynn said. "That's why the men and women of NYC DOT are doubling down on repair efforts in recent weeks and will step it up this weekend with a five-borough, 80-crew blitz."

New Yorkers are asked to call 311 to report potholes in need of repairs.