First Alert Weather: Scattered afternoon showers, followed by steady rain overnight

First Alert Weather: Scattered showers and rain rolling in

Forecast



CBS New York

Today: Cloudy, chilly morning with patchy drizzle. Sct'd showers this afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Tonight: Showers, then a steadier rain. Lows in the 40s.

Tomorrow: Rain, steadier east. Highs in the low 50s.

Looking ahead

Friday: Brighter and blustery. Highs in the 50s.

Saturday: Sun mixing with clouds. Perhaps a shower late in the day. Highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday (Easter): Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and mild again. Highs near 60.