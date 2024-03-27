First Alert Weather: Scattered afternoon showers, followed by steady rain overnight
Forecast
Today: Cloudy, chilly morning with patchy drizzle. Sct'd showers this afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Tonight: Showers, then a steadier rain. Lows in the 40s.
Tomorrow: Rain, steadier east. Highs in the low 50s.
Looking ahead
Friday: Brighter and blustery. Highs in the 50s.
Saturday: Sun mixing with clouds. Perhaps a shower late in the day. Highs in the upper 50s.
Sunday (Easter): Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and mild again. Highs near 60.