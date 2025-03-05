Thunderstorms rolling in for evening rush around NYC. Map shows chance of severe weather.

Wet, windy weather is headed our way today around New York City and parts of New Jersey and Connecticut.

Rain showers will develop north and west during the morning hours. By afternoon, the winds pick up, but highs will still be in the 50s. Then, for the evening commute, expect heavy rain, gust winds and the chance of isolated severe thunderstorms.

It's a First Alert Weather Day as our team tracks the latest timing and the impact to your travel.

What's the weather for today?

The morning hours will be manageable, with just some showers around, mainly to our north and west. Then, the atmosphere ripens this afternoon, with showers and thunderstorms developing.

Unfortunately, the organized line of downpours and thunderstorms will coincide with the evening commute, posing a threat to drivers. Either way you slice it, it's looking like an unpleasant trip home.

Thankfully, once that pushes through, things should quiet down, with just some stragglers the remainder of the night.

NYC weather tomorrow and rest of the week

Thursday is the "Pick of the Week" runner-up, with partly sunny skies and highs in the low 50s.

As for Friday, temperatures will retreat to near normal, but there should be a good deal of sunshine out there.

Live radar around Tri-State Area

Stick with our First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast, live radar and weather alerts.