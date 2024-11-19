Crews battle 10-acre brush fire in Washington Heights park

NEW YORK — Crews are battling a large brush fire in Upper Manhattan, and road closures are in effect in the area.

Officials say the three-alarm brush fire broke out in Highbridge Park in Washington Heights around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Fire officials say flames extended across 10 acres from West 155th Street to West 170th Street off the Harlem River.

Right now, Harlem River Drive south and the Eighth Avenue-Harlem River Drive south interchange is closed to vehicular traffic. Drivers can expect traffic delays and heavy smoke in the area.

Smoke could be seen billowing over Harlem River Drive for hours.

People in the area have been advised to keep their windows closed as this fire continues to spread.

FDNY units are currently operating at the scene of a 2-alarm brush fire along the Harlem River Drive near 155th Street. pic.twitter.com/0ZBjEncRqX — FDNY (@FDNY) November 19, 2024

FDNY announces new Brush Fire Task Force

The fire started the same week the FDNY announced its new Brush Fire Task Force in response to the ongoing drought and historic surge of wildfires across the boroughs. According to the FDNY, crews responded to over 270 brush fires in the first two weeks of November.

The team is made up of fire marshals, fire inspectors and tactical drone units, and the goal is to help prevent future brush fires.

The task force was in the Bronx on Tuesday investigating a fire area in Van Cortlandt Park before the Washington Heights brush fire broke out.

Watch CBS News New York at 5 and 6 p.m. for the latest on this developing story.