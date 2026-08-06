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With heat advisory in place, Mayor Mamdani warns NYC residents about dangerous conditions

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
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Jesse Zanger

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has a message for New Yorkers: Take this heat seriously

New York City is under a heat advisory, meaning the heat index - which is what the heat feels like, including the temperature and humidity - is expected to be between 95 and 99 degrees for at least two days. It can also be issued if the heat index is expected to be between 100 and 104 degrees. 

Mamdani posted to social media about the weather Thursday in NYC. 

"New York: Today's heat is serious. Temperatures will be around 100 degrees, with the potential for severe storms later today," Mamdani posted on social media

Mamdani said the city "is mobilizing every resource we have," including opening hundreds of cooling centers and clearing catch basins ahead of the possible storms. 

The mayor asked New Yorkers to call 311 to report hazards they see or people who may be in need of help. He also urged people to sign up for emergency Notify NYC text alerts. You can do so by texting NOTIFYNYC to 692-692. 

The city has additional resources to help New Yorkers keep cool. To find out more about that, click here

The city's Department of Buildings reminded property owners, contractors and workers to secure construction sites, equipment and buildings ahead of the expected storms. 

Heat-related symptoms to watch out for include: 

  • Hot skin
  • Confusion or hallucinations
  • Loss of consciousness
  • Nausea or loss of appetite
  • Vomiting
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Fast pulse
  • Becoming dizzy
  • Feeling weak or decreased energy
  • Clammy, cold skin
  • Muscle cramps

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