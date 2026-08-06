With heat advisory in place, Mayor Mamdani warns NYC residents about dangerous conditions

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has a message for New Yorkers: Take this heat seriously.

New York City is under a heat advisory, meaning the heat index - which is what the heat feels like, including the temperature and humidity - is expected to be between 95 and 99 degrees for at least two days. It can also be issued if the heat index is expected to be between 100 and 104 degrees.

Mamdani posted to social media about the weather Thursday in NYC.

"New York: Today's heat is serious. Temperatures will be around 100 degrees, with the potential for severe storms later today," Mamdani posted on social media.

Mamdani said the city "is mobilizing every resource we have," including opening hundreds of cooling centers and clearing catch basins ahead of the possible storms.

The mayor asked New Yorkers to call 311 to report hazards they see or people who may be in need of help. He also urged people to sign up for emergency Notify NYC text alerts. You can do so by texting NOTIFYNYC to 692-692.

The city has additional resources to help New Yorkers keep cool. To find out more about that, click here.

The city's Department of Buildings reminded property owners, contractors and workers to secure construction sites, equipment and buildings ahead of the expected storms.

Heat-related symptoms to watch out for include: