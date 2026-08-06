Heat advisory issued for NYC-area as stormy weather brings flash flood risk

Most of the Tri-State Area, including New York City, is under a heat advisory Thursday and Friday, with rainy weather bringing the risk of flash flooding.

The CBS News New York First Alert Weather Team has declared both days First Alert Weather Days due to hot, humid and stormy weather that will bring a flash flooding risk from any downpours.

A Heat Advisory has been issued from 11 a.m. Thursday through 8 p.m. Friday, with peak temperatures feeling like 95-100 degrees.

CBS News New York

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to arrive Thursday afternoon and evening, mostly north and west of the city. The chance of severe storms also remains north and west, but the flash flood risk could extend to the city.

CBS News New York

Friday will be more active with more widespread coverage of showers and storms, along with humid temperatures.

The weather improves for the weekend with lower chances of rain.

CBS News New York

City officials announced they are activating heat and flash flood emergency plans for the next two days.

Hundreds of cooling centers will be open across the five boroughs to help vulnerable New Yorkers escape the heat. A list of locations will be made available online and through 311.

City officials say there will be expanded street outreach to help those experiencing homelessness find shelter, cooling centers or other services.

There will also be nearly two dozen Cooling Outreach On-Location (COOL) vans deployed to help people in need get medical assistance, meals and more.

If storms cause damage to neighborhoods, residents are asked to call 311 to report downed trees and blocked catch basins. Anyone trapped by rising floodwaters or otherwise in immediate danger from weather conditions should call 911.