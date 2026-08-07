Hot, humid weather continues in NYC area with storm risk returning for another First Alert Weather Day

An airmass that originated in the tropics continues to influence the weather in the New York City area.

Not only has it created oppressive and sultry conditions, but it has brought the chance of strong to severe thunderstorms to the region.

The CBS News New York First Alert Weather Team has declared Saturday another First Alert Weather Day due to the returning threat of severe storms that may lead to flash flooding and high heat indices near 100 degrees.

A heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday.

CBS News New York

Sunshine will kick off Saturday, followed by another chance of strong to severe storms in the afternoon hours. The difference compared to Friday's storms will be less storm coverage and less intensity within the storms.

CBS News New York

The main hazards will be flash flooding and damaging winds once again. Also, just like Friday, highs will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s with heat indices ranging from 95-100-plus degrees.

CBS News New York

Although it will still be hot, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s, humidity levels will drop a bit for Sunday. The storm chance also will be much lower, with just an isolated chance.