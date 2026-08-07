NYC under severe thunderstorm watch, heat advisory, air quality alert as humid weather continues

Most of the Tri-State Area, including New York City, is under a heat advisory Friday and Saturday, with humid weather bringing the chance for storms.

The CBS News New York First Alert Weather Team has declared both days First Alert Weather Days with feels-like temperatures reaching 95 to 100 degrees.

The heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday.

CBS News New York

A severe thunderstorm watch was in effect for all of New Jersey, New York City, parts of our northern suburbs and Nassau County through 9 p.m. Friday.

An air quality alert was also issued Friday for New York City, Long Island and Rockland and Westchester counties due to ground-level ozone. The alert is in effect until 11 p.m.

CBS News New York

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to impact parts of the area Friday afternoon and evening. The main threats are damaging winds and the risk of flash flooding.

CBS News New York

The weather improves for the weekend with lower chances of rain, but the humidity sticks around Saturday. Temperatures will still feel like 95 to 100 degrees, and there could be an isolated shower or storm.

CBS News New York

City officials announced heat and flash flood emergency plans.

Hundreds of cooling centers are open across the city. A list of locations is available online and through 311.

City officials said there is expanded street outreach to help those experiencing homelessness find shelter, cooling centers or other services.

There are also Cooling Outreach On-Location (COOL) vans around the city to help people in need get medical assistance, meals and more.

If storms cause damage to communities, residents should call 311 to report downed trees and blocked catch basins. Anyone trapped by rising floodwaters or otherwise in immediate danger from weather conditions should call 911.