Coastal storm bringing heavy rain for NYC, snow for northwestern suburbs. How much to expect

A coastal storm blows into the New York City area Tuesday, bringing heavy rain for most of the region and snow for the northwestern suburbs.

It's a First Alert Weather Day, as the first winter storm of the season arrives. Though not the strongest storm to affect the area, it is likely to cause travel delays and lead to dangerous driving conditions.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy issued a state of emergency for Hunterdon, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Warren counties, urging drivers in the area to "exercise caution, remain alert, and follow all safety protocols."

New York City Mayor Eric Adams posted on social media warning New Yorkers to drive carefully and use mass transit if possible.

CBS News New York

Forecast models have now come to a consensus that this storm will mostly be a rainstorm for a large portion of the Tri-State Area. Meanwhile, a plowable snowfall is anticipated in the northwestern suburbs.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Sullivan and western Ulster counties through Tuesday evening. Snowfall totals are expected to reach 4-8".

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Somerset, Morris, Sussex, northern Passaic, Rockland, Orange, Putnam, eastern Ulster and Dutchess counties through the evening. Snowfall totals are expected to reach 1-4".

Storm timeline: 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

CBS News New York

As the coastal storm moves up the Mid-Atlantic Coastline, precipitation moves into our region. Initially, it will be on the light side, but as the morning progresses, it becomes heavier.

The rain/snow line will already be north and west of NYC, so for points south and east, no snow is expected, with just a plain rain. For areas north and west, especially northwest of I-78, all snow is expected. In between the rain/snow line, some mixed precipitation is possible.

Storm timeline: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CBS News New York

Prime time of the storm. The rain/snow line shifts farther northwest, to around I-78, or so. Rain becomes heavy at times. For areas northwest of I-78, the snow gets heavy too, with rates of 1-2 inches per hour possible at times.

Winds pick up, especially at the coast, where gusts may be in the 25-35 mph range.

Storm timeline: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

CBS News New York

The storm starts winding down. Precipitation ends from west to east.

Final snow totals could range between 4-8 inches for for the northwestern portions of the Hudson Valley, as well as northwestern New Jersey. The lower Hudson Valley, the rest of northern New Jersey, and western Connecticut may get between 1-4 inches.

Whatever snow that falls will be heavy and wet, so caution will be needed for those who shovel it.

Elsewhere, little to no accumulation of snow is expected. For all locations that receive mainly rain, 1-2 inches of rainfall may occur.

Following the storm, a cold pattern settles in place through next weekend, right on par with the arrival of December.