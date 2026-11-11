NYC Veterans Day Parade 2026 to march through Manhattan

New York City's annual Veterans Day Parade is being held Wednesday to honor 250 years of veteran service and 25 years since the 9/11 attacks.

The nation's largest commemoration of veteran service will march up Fifth Avenue from East 26th to East 48th streets.

It will feature participants from every service branch of the military and include thousands of veterans, military members, service organizations, as well as marching bands and floats.

It will also mark several milestone anniversaries, including the 250th anniversary of the nation, 25 years since 9/11, 35 years since Operation Desert Storm and 85 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor.

The parade is being led by two members of this year's featured service. Sunita "Suni" Williams, a former NASA Astronaut and U.S. Navy veteran, will be the grand marshal. Vicki Bello, the manager of community and veterans programs for the Theatre Development Fund and Navy veteran, will be the honorary marshal.

Before the parade kicks off, Williams will participate in the 9/11 Memorial and Museum's Salute to Service at 9 a.m. The ceremony is an annual tribute to American veterans. Prior to the event, volunteers will place yellow roses in the names of 9/11 victims who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

At 10:55 a.m., the annual Wreath-Laying Ceremony will take place in Madison Square Park on Fifth Avenue. Veterans, public officials, foreign allies and senior military leaders will be in attendance to present ceremonial wreaths in honor of fallen veterans.

NYC Veterans Day Parade route and start time

The parade steps off at 12:30 p.m. on Fifth Avenue at 26th Street. Participants will march up to 48th Street.

Manhattan street closures

There are numerous road closures for the parade, according to the New York City Department of Transportation.

Formation:

Broadway between West 23rd Street and West 29th Street

Broadway between 5th Avenue and East 23rd Street

5th Avenue between West 23rd Street and West 26th Street

West 24th Street between 5th Avenue and 7th Avenue

West 25th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

East/West 26th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

East/West 27th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

East/West 28th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

Route:

5th Avenue between 25th Street and 48th Street

Dispersal:

East/West 45th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Miscellaneous:

6th Avenue between West 23rd Street and West 27th Street

East 29th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Broadway between Liberty Street and Battery Place will also be closed for the Veterans Day Festival.