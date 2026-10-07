Pro-Palestinian demonstrators delay Oct. 7 vigil in Union Square

A vigil in Union Square to remember the victims of the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel grew tense Wednesday as pro-Palestinian demonstrators shouted over speakers.

The large crowd included Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators poured into Union Square, where they raised their voices as the vigil got underway. The protest delayed an evening of remembrance as the NYPD put up gates to separate the groups.

"I'm feeling a lot of pain. I'm feeling a lot of frustration," said Tamar Glezerman, co-founder of Israelis For Peace.

Glezerman says she lost her aunt in the Oct. 7 attack.

"I had hoped to honor both my aunt and also ... my friend's cousin in Gaza who was killed, but that was drowned out," she said.

Speakers at the vigil tried to raise their voices and share the stories of people impacted by the attack and those suffering in Gaza, but demonstrators targeted the mayor.

Some called him out, while others supported his presence.

"He was very brave to be here and to stay the whole time," one woman said.

"Our job as leaders in this city is to do the best that we can to make sure no one's pain is forgotten," Williams said.

Protesters say they needed to get their message across.

"We're systemically living in a place where voices are very suppressed and sometimes in order to give a platform to people like Palestinians who don't have it," demonstrator Sarah Kahn said.

Glezerman says their words failed to reach protesters, but they refused to surrender.

"The message of tonight's vigil is mourn the dead and the bloodshed. It's mourning October 7th and the horrible war and genocide that followed, and demanding that the bloodshed ends now," she said.