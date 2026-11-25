Multiple people were injured Thursday night during a Nike-sponsored OsamaSon concert at Terminal 5 on Manhattan's west side.

Concertgoers say at the end of the rapper's set, his DJ told the crowd to head to the merchandise table.

In a video, the DJ is heard saying, "After this song is done, y'all gotta rush the merch booth. There's an exclusive gift."

"Then everyone just started running to the merch booth," concertgoer Christopher Colbert said. "And then that's when everyone fell over. It was a stampede."

The hallway was quickly mobbed and attendees became trapped. Video shows people calling for help and crying out in apparent pain.

"I was definitely scared for my life. The room was filled with fear," Colbert said.

Concertgoer Markus Bodley said he fell to the floor in the chaos and thought he was going to die.

"I was on the ground, very bottom of the ground. People were stomping on me, crushing me," he said. "I felt air being pushed out of my lung."

The NYPD responded to the scene. Police say a total of four people sustained minor injuries. Two of those patients were taken to a local hospital, and the other two refused medical attention, according to police.

Attendees say while no one was seriously hurt, they want to see some accountability.

"This is not how you should treat your fans at all," concertgoer Nathan Deen said.

"I feel like he was just trying to cause chaos. I don't know. I've never had a DJ say 'everybody rush,'" Colbert said.

"It's reckless, at the least," said Edward Capozzi, a personal injury trial attorney. "I think the heavy liability is going to weigh on either Nike or this DJ and that band."

CBS News New York reached out to Terminal 5, Nike and OsamaSan for comment. We have not yet heard back.

Police say no arrests were made Thursday night, and it's unclear if they're investigating any criminality tied to this incident.

It was just five years ago when 10 people died in connection to a crowd surge at Astroworld in Houston, where fans rushed the stage during Travis Scott's performance. The rapper, along with Live Nation, settled hundreds of civil lawsuits.