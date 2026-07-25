NYC Summer Streets season kicks off with festivities in Queens, on Staten Island
New York City's biggest block party returned Saturday with picture-perfect weather.
It was the start of the city's Summer Streets program, kicking off in Queens and on Staten Island.
What to know about Summer Streets
For the next five Saturdays, the city will be shutting down more than 20 miles of public roadway, opening it up strictly for pedestrians, cyclists and runners.
There are plenty of activities, and they're all completely free. The festivities last until 5 p.m.
In Queens, there was a 3K run hosted by New York Road Runners, bike rentals, a mobile rock-climbing wall, live mariachi bands, circus performers and even breakdancing lessons.
City officials say Summer Streets is all about reclaiming our public space – giving New Yorkers a safe, healthy place to move, connect with neighbors and experience the neighborhood from a whole new angle.
Last year, more than half a million New Yorkers participated. The city is hoping even more take advantage this year.
Summer Streets heads to Manhattan for the next three Saturdays – Aug. 1, Aug. 8 and Aug. 15 – before wrapping up in Brooklyn on Aug. 22.
Wear your sunscreen at Summer Streets
Saturday will feature abundant sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the low to mid 80s. This really is as good as it gets for late July in the New York City metro region.
With nearly wall-to-wall sunshine, however, the risk of getting a sunburn is very high, coming in at 8 on the UV Index scale.
Queens Summer Streets road closures
According to the New York City Department of Transportation, the following streets will be shut down in Queens until 9 p.m. Saturday for Summer Streets:
- 33rd Road between Vernon Boulevard and Dead End
- Vernon Boulevard between Main Avenue and 30th Drive
- Vernon Boulevard between 44th Drive and 45th Avenue
- Main Avenue / Astoria Boulevard between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street
- Welling Court between Main Avenue and 30th Avenue
- 12th Street between Astoria Boulevard and 30th Avenue
- 21st Street between Astoria Boulevard and 45th Avenue
- 28th Avenue between Astoria Boulevard and 21st Street
- 29th Avenue between 12th Street and 21st Street
- 30th Avenue between Main Avenue and 21st Street
- 30th Road between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street
- 30th Drive between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street
- 31st Avenue between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street
- 31st Drive between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street
- Broadway between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street
- 33rd Road between Vernon Boulevard and 12th Street
- 34th Avenue between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street
- 35th Avenue between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street
- 36th Avenue between Roosevelt Island Bridge and 21st Street
- 37th Avenue between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street
- 38th Avenue between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street
- 40th Avenue between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street
- Queens Plaza South between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street
- 43rd Avenue between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street
- 43rd Road between Vernon Boulevard and 12th Street
- 44th Avenue between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street
- 44th Road between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street
- 44th Drive between Dead End and 21st Street
- 45th Avenue between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street
Staten Island Summer Streets road closures
The DOT has announced the following street closures through 9 p.m. Saturday for Summer Streets on Staten Island:
- Forest Avenue between Clove Road and Broadway
- Delafield Avenue between Elizabeth Street and Broadway
- Henderson Avenue between Broadway and Campbell Avenue
- Wayne Street between Broadway and Campbell Avenue
- Clove Lake Place between Broadway and Elizabeth Street
- Area bounded by Richmond Terrace on the North, Harvest Avenue on the South, Broadway on the West, North Burgher Avenue on the East (All Inclusive)
- Henderson Avenue between Alaska Street and Bement Avenue
- Castleton Avenue between Alaska Street and Oakland Avenue
- Cary Avenue between Elizabeth Street and Oakland Avenue
- Forest Avenue between Clove Road and Bement Avenue
- Richmond Terrace between Clove Road and Bard Avenue