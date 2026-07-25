NYC Summer Streets season kicks off with festivities in Queens, on Staten Island

New York City's biggest block party returned Saturday with picture-perfect weather.

It was the start of the city's Summer Streets program, kicking off in Queens and on Staten Island.

What to know about Summer Streets

For the next five Saturdays, the city will be shutting down more than 20 miles of public roadway, opening it up strictly for pedestrians, cyclists and runners.

There are plenty of activities, and they're all completely free. The festivities last until 5 p.m.

In Queens, there was a 3K run hosted by New York Road Runners, bike rentals, a mobile rock-climbing wall, live mariachi bands, circus performers and even breakdancing lessons.

City officials say Summer Streets is all about reclaiming our public space – giving New Yorkers a safe, healthy place to move, connect with neighbors and experience the neighborhood from a whole new angle.

Last year, more than half a million New Yorkers participated. The city is hoping even more take advantage this year.

Summer Streets heads to Manhattan for the next three Saturdays – Aug. 1, Aug. 8 and Aug. 15 – before wrapping up in Brooklyn on Aug. 22.

Wear your sunscreen at Summer Streets

Saturday will feature abundant sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the low to mid 80s. This really is as good as it gets for late July in the New York City metro region.

CBS News New York

With nearly wall-to-wall sunshine, however, the risk of getting a sunburn is very high, coming in at 8 on the UV Index scale.

Queens Summer Streets road closures

According to the New York City Department of Transportation, the following streets will be shut down in Queens until 9 p.m. Saturday for Summer Streets:

33rd Road between Vernon Boulevard and Dead End

Vernon Boulevard between Main Avenue and 30th Drive

Vernon Boulevard between 44th Drive and 45th Avenue

Main Avenue / Astoria Boulevard between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street

Welling Court between Main Avenue and 30th Avenue

12th Street between Astoria Boulevard and 30th Avenue

21st Street between Astoria Boulevard and 45th Avenue

28th Avenue between Astoria Boulevard and 21st Street

29th Avenue between 12th Street and 21st Street

30th Avenue between Main Avenue and 21st Street

30th Road between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street

30th Drive between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street

31st Avenue between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street

31st Drive between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street

Broadway between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street

33rd Road between Vernon Boulevard and 12th Street

34th Avenue between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street

35th Avenue between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street

36th Avenue between Roosevelt Island Bridge and 21st Street

37th Avenue between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street

38th Avenue between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street

40th Avenue between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street

Queens Plaza South between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street

43rd Avenue between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street

43rd Road between Vernon Boulevard and 12th Street

44th Avenue between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street

44th Road between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street

44th Drive between Dead End and 21st Street

45th Avenue between Vernon Boulevard and 21st Street

Staten Island Summer Streets road closures

The DOT has announced the following street closures through 9 p.m. Saturday for Summer Streets on Staten Island: