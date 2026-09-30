Man dies after stabbing on board subway in Queens, police say

A man died Wednesday after he was stabbed on board a subway train in Queens, police say.

The NYPD says a person of interest is in custody.

It happened on a northbound J train around 5:30 p.m.

Police say the 59-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times in the neck and chest. Police sources initially said the attack appeared to be unprovoked, but police later said the victim was stabbed after getting into some kind of argument.

Officers were sent to the Woodhaven Boulevard subway station, where they found the victim unconscious and unresponsive. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

Crime scene tape, a knife and bloody clothing could be seen at the subway station as officers investigated.

Surveillance video taken around the time of the attack shows commuters rushing down the station stairs, appearing panicked. Then, a person wearing all black is seen walking down the stairs and crossing the street at a nearby corner.

Video shows a group of people appearing to point at the person walking away, then running to follow the individual.

Police have not shared a description of the person of interest who was taken into custody.

Police sources say the person appears to be emotionally disturbed.

"It's shocking to me," subway rider Trayvon Leonard said. "I was not expecting to come off the train to a stabbing."

"It's pretty crazy because, I mean, I ride this train every single day," another rider said. "I don't know if I'm going to have to, like, get something to defend myself, which is honestly kind of crazy to even have to think about."

Police say the person of interest is being questioned, but charges have not yet been filed. The investigation is ongoing.