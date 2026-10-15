NYC students learn about domestic violence prevention for Go Purple Day

New York City students took part in a domestic violence awareness assembly Thursday as part of Go Purple Day, an annual campaign that encourages people to wear purple in solidarity with survivors of domestic abuse.

The event, held at the Tweed Courthouse in Lower Manhattan, brought together high school students, domestic violence survivors, city leaders and educators for discussions about healthy relationships, recognizing warning signs of abuse and understanding consent.

Among the speakers was domestic violence survivor Deborah Coffy, who shared her personal experience and stressed the importance of educating young people about abusive relationships.

"This is crucial," Coffy said. "It's a big deal to be aware of what goes on and what survivors go through."

Students from schools across the city participated in conversations about toxic behaviors in relationships.

"They really talked about recognizing toxic habits that a lot of people normalize in relationships," said high school junior Dalimar Sanchez.

During the assembly, students were also quizzed on topics including consent and relationship safety.

"I want people, especially teens my age, to be more safe and feel more free to speak up," said Port Richmond High School senior Othman Suleiman.

The event was organized through a partnership between the Mayor's Office to End Domestic and Gender-Based Violence and New York City Public Schools.

Officials noted that while domestic violence homicides and incident reports have decreased compared with last year, arrests, rape cases, assaults and major felony complaints have increased.

Mayor Zohran Mamdani encouraged students to take advantage of city resources, including the Respect First and Weekend Restorative Assistance Program programs.

"Everyone ... deserves to be treated with love and respect," Mamdani told students.

Organizers said they plan to continue hosting similar assemblies across the city to help educate young people about healthy relationships and available support services.

October is recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.