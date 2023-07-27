NYC streets remain closed for Thursday commute after crane fire, collapse in Hell's Kitchen

NEW YORK -- Streets remain closed for the morning commute Thursday nearly 24 hours after a crane caught fire and collapsed in Manhattan.

CBS New York's John Dias and Zinnia Maldonado have live team coverage from the scene in Hell's Kitchen, where investigators continue to look into how this happened as the cleanup gets underway.

Drivers should know 10th Avenue remains blocked off between 39th and 42nd streets, 40th Street is shut down between Galvin and Dyer, and 41st Street is closed between 9th and 11th streets.

The NYPD says 10th Avenue will likely be closed for most of the day.

There is some good news for commuters using the Lincoln Tunnel. Drivers can now head north to 40th or 42nd streets.

Residents and visitors are still feeling the impact after nearby buildings were evacuated, including a hotel, youth shelter and an apartment building that was struck across the street.

