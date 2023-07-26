Workers describe heart-pounding moments when NYC crane arm caught fire, collapsed

Construction workers raced to clear street before crane's boom came down

NEW YORK - There were heart-pounding moments as the top of a crane came crashing down.

It happened after a fire broke out shortly before 7:30 a.m. 45 stories up in the air at a building that was under construction on 10th Avenue between West 41st and 42nd streets in Hell's Kitchen.

Construction workers inside the work zone scrambled to get out of the building and out of the street.

"I get an alert that the crane was on fire. So I bring one of the guys upstairs with two fire extinguishers," worker Frankie Gioia said.

"As I'm hanging up the phone, I hear boom, boom, boom. I'm like, yo, get out of the building right now," worker Anthony Devivo said. "That whole bucket full of cement just came down and just crashed it was crazy."

Broken pieces of metal lay strewn across 10h Avenue after plummeting down from the 45th floor.

Workers say the crane was in the process of hauling up 16 tons of concrete when there was a sudden mechanical failure.

"It's like an engine. Oil started leaking, and then it went up, and from that point it was just a matter of time before it exploded, which it did," worker Richard Paz said.

Paz said if it wasn't for the quick actions of his fellow workers who alerted cars and pedestrians, injuries would have been worse.

"Them stopping traffic, noticing the issue. Because once the computer shut down, it stops everything. So the bucket was in limbo, hanging," Paz said.

When the crane toppled, it also took out a chunk of the high-rise apartment complex across the street. The deafening boom jolted families awake.

"There was a humongous sound as well, so I left my shade, and I see this flame coming out, and a humongous black smoke," said Irakil Klarje, who lives in the building that was struck.

