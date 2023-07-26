Watch CBS News
NYC crane collapse: Department of Buildings looking into crane operator, construction site

By Tim McNicholas

/ CBS New York

CBS New York Investigates: DOB records for site of crane fire
CBS New York Investigates: DOB records for site of crane fire 01:11

NEW YORK -- A crane caught fire 45 stories up in the air Wednesday morning at a building under construction in Manhattan, then partially collapsed onto the street below.

Nearly a dozen people were hurt, but they all suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

CBS New York's Investigative Reporter Tim McNicholas is looking into the crane company and the construction site.

The Department of Buildings says it will investigate everyone involved, meaning the contractor, the engineer and the crane operator. They're all facing questions about what happened and how.  

McNicholas learned the construction project has been going on since at least February. It's a 54-story mixed use property. 

A neighbor sent CBS New York a time lapse video starting in February of the building's progress.

Watch: Expert on fighting rooftop construction fire

Expert analysis: Crane fire challenges at NYC construction site 06:51

The general contractor is listed as Monadnock Construction, and Buildings inspectors say they've had one unrelated violation on the project when it hit a Con Edison vault. That violation was resolved and closed.

The Department of Buildings also says it's looking into having an independent assessment done of what happened today. They say they will give an update as they continue to look into this.

CBS New York's Tim McNicholas will have more on the collapse and the investigation on CBS2 News at 5 and 6.

