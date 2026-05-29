Mayor Zohran Mamdani fires NYC Sheriff Anthony Miranda, appoints Edwin Raymond

New York City has a new sheriff.

On Thursday, the mayor's office announced former sheriff Anthony Miranda had been fired, and Mayor Zohran Mamdani appointed retired NYPD lieutenant Edwin Raymond as the new sheriff.

"Edwin Raymond represents the kind of public servant New Yorkers deserve: principled, courageous and deeply committed to justice," the mayor said in a statement. "Throughout his career, he has fought to build a public safety system rooted in effectiveness, accountability and public trust. Edwin understands that true safety comes when government earns the confidence of the people it serves, and I am proud to welcome him to our administration as Sheriff of the City of New York."

Raymond worked for the NYPD for 15 years before retiring in 2023. He also served in the state attorney general's office as the nation's first social justice liaison.

"I'm grateful to now be part of Mayor Mamdani's administration as the City's new Sheriff," Raymond said in a statement. "Growing up in East Flatbush as the son of Haitian immigrants, I experienced both the public safety challenges facing working-class communities and the inequities that too often undermine trust in government. Choosing a career in public service was my response to those realities. I look forward to continuing that work as Sheriff by helping build a safer, fairer and more accountable city for all New Yorkers."

Miranda was appointed sheriff in May 2022 under the Adams administration. He worked for the NYPD for 20 years and was a 9/11 first responder. After retiring, he became a law enforcement consultant. He also co-founded the National Latino Officers Association and worked for the city Administration of Children's Services.