New York City public schools to go fully remote Tuesday due to storm

NEW YORK - New York City is gearing up for significant snowfall Tuesday.

While we were finally able to break our 701-day snowless streak earlier this winter, so far we've accumulated just a little over two inches of snow in the Big Apple.

That's expected to change Tuesday, when several inches of snow are expected. More than four inches could fall in parts of New York City.

Consequently, Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday morning that New York City public schools will switch to remote learning Tuesday.

We're expecting winter weather overnight tonight which could lead to 5-8 inches of snow with locally higher amounts by the morning. As a result, all @NYCSchools will move to remote learning tomorrow.



Alternate Side Parking regulations are suspended Tuesday as well. Payment at parking meters will remain as normal, however.

The storm is expected to start out as rain Monday night and convert to snow in time for the morning rush hour. We'll then see some brisk accumulations throughout the morning before the storm blows out of our area by Tuesday evening.

The storm is expected to have significant impacts throughout our area, including in New Jersey where they are preparing for it as well.

