NYC starts updating Section 8 housing applications. How to know if you made the waiting list.

NEW YORK -- If you applied for New York City's Section 8 housing waiting list, you should be getting an update as early as Thursday.

The New York City Housing Authority randomly selected 200,000 households to join the waiting list after holding a lottery in June. It was the first time applications opened in nearly 15 years.

The agency says families will be notified about their application status by email and by mail.

"NYCHA will begin the work of issuing housing vouchers, providing much-needed relief to families searching for affordable housing," Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement Thursday. "However, our work is far from over. Our administration will continue to use every possible tool, including advocating for the passage of 'City of Yes for Housing Opportunity,' to build and connect New Yorkers to the affordable housing our city's residents need."

Section 8 applications open to massive demand

The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program offers subsidies to eligible low-income families, so they can rent in the private market. Eligibility is based on factors like income, family size, immigration status and criminal history.

NYCHA runs the largest Section 8 program in the country with 85,000 current vouchers.

Applications for the waiting list opened for one week in June – for the first time since December 2009. Officials said they expected to receive up to a million applications for 200,000 spots.

Section 8 housing waiting list – how it works

Once families are selected for the waiting list, they have to wait for a Housing Choice Voucher to become available.

Families must stay in contact to update or complete their applications, if needed, and take part in eligibility interviews, or risk being removed from the list.

Housing Choice Vouchers will determine the unit size that a family can search for, and how long they have to find a place.

Typically, a family will pay 30% to 40% of its adjusted monthly income on rent, and NYCHA pays the rest.

Voucher holders can look for a unit in all five boroughs using NYCHA's online portal or AffordableHousing.com.

Most vouchers are valid for 180 days, and units must be approved before moving in.

Find out more from NYCHA's Section 8 application guide here.