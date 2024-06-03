NYC's Section 8 application is now open. Here's what to know before you apply.

NYCHA opening Section 8 waiting list for 1st time in more than a decade

NYCHA opening Section 8 waiting list for 1st time in more than a decade

NYCHA opening Section 8 waiting list for 1st time in more than a decade

NEW YORK -- New York City is now taking applications for the Section 8 waiting list, for the first time in nearly 15 years.

The New York City Housing Authority's Section 8 waitlist has been closed since December 2009. Here's everything to know about who's eligible and how to apply.

NYC Section 8 application process

The application window opened at midnight on Monday, June 3 and will last until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, June 9.

It's free to apply, and the online portal is available in English and four other languages.

According to the site, the application takes about 20 minutes. If you don't finish in one session, your information will not be saved, and you'll have to start from the beginning.

The site also says duplicate applications will be rejected, so only submit one.

"Submitting an application does not guarantee the application will be placed on the waitlist or that you will receive an offer of housing," the site reads. "All applications submitted are subject to NYCHA's review and approval."

NYCHA says it hopes to have the waitlist finalized by August 1, and will then start calling people about their status.

Use this link to submit your application.

NYC Section 8 eligibility guidelines

So who can apply? Eligibility is based on five key factors:

Income: Applicants must fall within specific income limits, which can be found here. For a single person, the annual income limit is $54,350. For a family of four, it's $77,650.

Applicants must fall within specific income limits, which can be found here. For a single person, the annual income limit is $54,350. For a family of four, it's $77,650. Immigration status: At least one member of the household must have an eligible immigration status.

At least one member of the household must have an eligible immigration status. Family: Applicants must be members of a family and meet the definition under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which reads, "A single person or group of two or more persons with or without children who maintain an interdependent relationship and whose income and resources are available to meet the household's needs."

Applicants must be members of a family and meet the definition under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which reads, "A single person or group of two or more persons with or without children who maintain an interdependent relationship and whose income and resources are available to meet the household's needs." Social Security Number: All members of the household with a SSN must provide them as part of the application process.

All members of the household with a SSN must provide them as part of the application process. Other standards: All members of the household ages 16 and older must pass a criminal background check and a nationwide sex offender check.

The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program offers subsidies to eligible low-income families, so they can rent in the private market.

The New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) runs the largest Section 8 program in the country, with approximately 85,000 current vouchers.

Find out more from NYCHA's Section 8 application guide here.