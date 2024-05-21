NYCHA is opening its Section 8 waiting list for the 1st time in years. Here's how to apply.

NEW YORK -- New York City's public housing authority, known as NYCHA, is opening its waiting list for Section 8 housing applications for the first time in nearly 15 years.

Mayor Eric Adams says the waitlist has been closed since December 2009. Now, families will be able to apply between midnight on Monday, June 3 and 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, June 9.

"After 15 years, we are reopening NYCHA's doors to hundreds of thousands of new Section 8 applicants and helping more New Yorkers find the housing they need," Adams said in a statement Monday. "Addressing our city's housing crisis means using every tool our city has, and that's exactly what we are doing. From advancing 24 housing projects on public land this year through our '24 in 24' plan, to fighting for our 'City of Yes for Housing Opportunity' proposal to build a little more housing in every neighborhood, we are committed to helping every New Yorker find and stay in their home."

How to apply for Section 8 in NYC

The Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program offers subsidies to eligible low-income families, so they can rent in the private market.

NYCHA runs the largest Section 8 program in the country, with approximately 85,000 current vouchers and 25,000 owners.

Eligibility is based on family size and gross annual income. Typically, a family pays no more than 40% of its adjusted monthly income on rent, and NYCHA pays the rest.

Use this link to apply when the window opens, and see the city's guide for applicants here.